Volkswagen increases Q1 sales despite weaker China business

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

April 21, 2023 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by Ilona Wissenbach for Reuters ->

BERLIN, April 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE significantly increased deliveries in the first quarter despite weaker business in China, its most important single market, the German carmaker said on Friday.

The group delivered 2.04 million vehicles to customers worldwide, up 7.5% compared with the same quarter last year, while in China, sales fell 14.5% to 644,500 vehicles.

