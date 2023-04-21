Volkswagen increases Q1 sales despite weaker China business

BERLIN, April 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE significantly increased deliveries in the first quarter despite weaker business in China, its most important single market, the German carmaker said on Friday.

The group delivered 2.04 million vehicles to customers worldwide, up 7.5% compared with the same quarter last year, while in China, sales fell 14.5% to 644,500 vehicles.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Miranda Murray)

