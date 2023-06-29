Volkswagen in talks with Tesla to adopt its charging standard

Adds background in paragraph 8 and 9

June 29 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE is in talks with Tesla TSLA.O to adopt its North American Charging Standard (NACS), joining a slew of automakers and charging equipment makers that are choosing the technology.

"Volkswagen Group and its brands are currently evaluating the implementation of the Tesla North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its North American customers," the German automaker said.

Electrify America, Volkswagen's EV charging network unit, has more than 850 charging stations with about 4,000 chargers in the United States and Canada.

During the NACS transition, Volkswagen, which sold nearly 16,000 EVs in the United States in the first quarter, will continue to offer the widely used Combined Charging System (CCS) connector. It had sold just 7,900 EVs a year ago.

Tesla, meanwhile, has expanded beyond its connectors to include CCS at some of its U.S. charging stations as the Biden administration seeks to provide billions in subsidies to expand charging networks.

The EV maker's Superchargers account for about 60% of the total number of fast chargers in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Automakers such as Ford F.N, General Motors GM.N and ChargePoint CHPT.N are among the companies that have signed up for Tesla's charging design in the past few weeks.

Electric vehicle charging companies are also cautiously embracing Tesla's charging design, as they are in danger of losing out on customers if they offer only the CCS design, backed by automakers like Volkswagen and Hyundai Motor 005380.KS.

The companies' decisions for NACS transition have shaken up the EV charging industry that likely was drifting towards the rival CCS connection, with the help of federal subsidies.

Separately, Polestar PSNY.O has signed an agreement with Tesla to make available its charging network to the customers of the Swedish electric vehicle maker in the United States and Canada.

