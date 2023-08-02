Volkswagen in talks with Leapmotor on tech cooperation for Jetta - media

Adds details, context

BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG.DE is in talks with Chinese electric vehicle startup Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology 9863.HK about the possibility of cooperation for Volkswagen's Jetta brand, a Chinese media outlet reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

A joint venture between VW and state-owned Chinese automaker FAW Group could acquire a platform of EV technologies from Leapmotor, according to the state-backedfinancial newswebsite Cailianshe.

Leapmotor and VW China did not immediately respond to queries for comment from Reuters, which was unable to independently confirm the reported discussions between the companies.

Leapmotor unveiled on Monday a new platform it developed in-house for making vehicles, which its chief executive said it wanted to license to other automakers.

CEO Zhu Jiangming told reporters that Leapmotor was in advanced talks with two foreign companies about such a partnership, including a new player in the electric vehicle segment, which could produce Leapmotor-developed models in overseas markets.

