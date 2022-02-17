Volkswagen in talks with Huawei on autonomous driving unit - Manager Magazin

BERLIN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Germany's Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE is in talks with China's Huawei about acquiring an autonomous driving unit for billions of euros, Manager Magazin reported on Thursday.

Group leaders have been negotiating the deal, which also involves technology systems Volkswagen is not yet proficient in, for several months, Manager Magazine said, citing inside sources.

Noone at Volkswagen was immediately available to comment.

(Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.