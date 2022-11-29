US Markets
AAPL

Volkswagen in talks with Foxconn over plant for Scout vehicles - Automobilwoche

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 29, 2022 — 08:32 am EST

Written by Victoria Waldersee, Jan Schwartz, Ben Klayman for Reuters ->

Adds Magna International declined to comment

BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE is in talks with Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW about a partnership to build vehicles for the Scout brand, German autos publication Automobilwoche reported on Tuesday, citing Volkswagen company sources.

Volkswagen said in May it planned to reintroduce the Scout off-road brand, creating a separate, independent company to build Scout trucks and SUVs starting in 2026 that will be designed, engineered, and manufactured in the United States for U.S. customers.

Foxconn, best known for assembling Apple's AAPL.O iPhone, has expanded into building electric vehicles for auto brands, hoping for 5% market share in EV manufacturing by 2025.

Volkswagen said it would not comment on speculation about possible partnerships. Foxconn declined to comment.

Volkswagen is also in talks with Magna Steyr, a subsidiary of Magna International MG.TO, who have been looking to build a plant in the United States, Automobilwoche reported.

It could also build its own plant, though this is the least likely option, the report said.

Magna International declined to comment.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Jan Schwartz, Ben Klayman; editing by Rachel More)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
MG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.