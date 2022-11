Volkswagen in talks with Foxconn over plant for Scout vehicles - Automobilwoche

Adds Magna International declined to comment

BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE is in talks with Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW about a partnership to build vehicles for the Scout brand, German autos publication Automobilwoche reported on Tuesday, citing Volkswagen company sources.

Volkswagen said in May it planned to reintroduce the Scout off-road brand, creating a separate, independent company to build Scout trucks and SUVs starting in 2026 that will be designed, engineered, and manufactured in the United States for U.S. customers.

Foxconn, best known for assembling Apple's AAPL.O iPhone, has expanded into building electric vehicles for auto brands, hoping for 5% market share in EV manufacturing by 2025.

Volkswagen said it would not comment on speculation about possible partnerships. Foxconn declined to comment.

Volkswagen is also in talks with Magna Steyr, a subsidiary of Magna International MG.TO, who have been looking to build a plant in the United States, Automobilwoche reported.

It could also build its own plant, though this is the least likely option, the report said.

Magna International declined to comment.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Jan Schwartz, Ben Klayman; editing by Rachel More)

