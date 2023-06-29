Volkswagen in discussions with Tesla over its charging standard

FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE said on Thursday that it was in discussions with Tesla TSLA.O over its North American charging standard to optimize it for its customers.

"Volkswagen Group and its brands are currently evaluating the implementation of the Tesla North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its North American customers," Volkswagen said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; writing by Tom Sims)

