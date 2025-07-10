Volkswagen H1 BEV Deliveries Rise 47% Y/Y on Robust Growth in Europe

Volkswagen AG VWAGY EV deliveries rose nearly 50% year over year in the first half of 2025. It delivered 465,500 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) globally during the first half of 2025, up 47% from the 317,200 units delivered in the same period in 2024. BEVs now account for 11% of VWAGY’s total global sales, up from 7% a year earlier.



Despite this strong growth, the pace moderated slightly in the second quarter. Between April and June, the Group delivered 248,700 electric vehicles, an improvement over the first quarter’s 216,900 but only a 37.6% increase compared to the second quarter of last year. Europe, which remains Volkswagen’s largest EV market, reported the biggest growth in BEVs. Europe recorded 189,700 BEV deliveries in the second quarter, showing growth of nearly 73% year over year. For the first half, the region saw 347,900 electric deliveries, up 89% year over year.



In contrast, performance in China declined. The company delivered 33,400 EVs in the second quarter, down 32.6% year over year. The United States presented a mixed picture, with a 24.3% year-over-year increase in BEVs in the first half, but the second quarter saw a minor dip of 600 vehicles or 5.2% year over year.



Across all brands and powertrains, Volkswagen Group delivered 2.27 million vehicles in the second quarter. BEVs represented 10.95% of those sales. For the first half of the year, the Group delivered a total of 4.4 million vehicles, with BEVs comprising 10.57%, up from 7% in the same period last year. Additionally, the company delivered 192,300 plug-in hybrids in the first half, up 41% year over year.



Volkswagen Passenger Cars led in overall EV deliveries, although its second-quarter volume dipped slightly by 2.8% year over year to 97,500 units. Skoda recorded the most dramatic growth, with electric vehicle deliveries surging 196% year over year in the second quarter to 46,000 units, supported by the new Elroq e-SUV and updated Enyaq. Seat/Cupra delivered 19,000 BEVs, up 67.2% year over year, while VW Commercial Vehicles contributed 14,800 BEVs, up 94.2% year over year. Together, these brands helped boost the Core brand group’s EV deliveries by 31.5% year over year.



Among the Progressive and Sport Luxury brand segments, Audi was the sole EV contributor in the former, with 55,000 deliveries, up 34.1% year over year. In the latter, Porsche drove a 235.6% jump, delivering 15,800 EVs in the first half, a sharp rebound from the 4,700 units in the second quarter of 2024, fueled by the introduction of the electric Macan.



The new Macan also entered the top 10 best-selling models within the Group, taking ninth place with 25,900 units in the first half of the year. Audi’s Q6 e-tron, a platform sibling to the Macan, came in sixth with 36,500 deliveries. The remaining top models are all built on the MEB platform, led by the VW ID.4/ID.5 duo with 84,900 units, followed by the ID.3 with 60,700 and Audi’s Q4 e-tron with 44,600. The VW ID.7 and Skoda Enyaq were nearly tied at 38,700, while the Elroq surpassed both the ID. Buzz at 27,600 and the Cupra Born at 22,100.



In the Trucks brand group under Traton, MAN increased its electric truck and bus deliveries from 100 to 440 units, while Scania nearly doubled its total from 60 to 120 units. International, formerly known as Navistar, reported a 21.2% year-over-year decline to 90 units and Volkswagen Truck & Bus did not register any electric deliveries in the second quarter.



Per Marco Schubert, member of the Volkswagen Group’s Extended Executive Committee for Sales, the company is maintaining strong momentum, driven largely by the launch of numerous new models. This is especially true for fully electric vehicles. In Western Europe, one out of every five vehicles delivered is now fully electric. Incoming orders for the same are also on the rise and have grown more than 60% year over year.

Volkswagen’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

VWAGY carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Strattec Security Corporation STRT, Aisin Corporation ASEKY and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 3.49% and 8.11%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have improved 73 cents and 91 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASEKY’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 6.3% and 62.22%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have improved 34 cents and 47 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WPRT’s 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 40.93%. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 44 cents and 23 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.