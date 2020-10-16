Markets

Volkswagen Group Sept. Total Worldwide Deliveries Up 3.3% YoY - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) reported worldwide deliveries to customers of 933,600 units, an increase of 3.3 percent year-on-year. Volkswagen Passenger Cars recorded deliveries to customers of 530,000 units, down 0.7 percent. Audi deliveries rose 18.4 percent to 172,200 units. ŠKODA deliveries were up 2.6 percent to 104,600 units.

For the Jul. - Sep. period, worldwide deliveries to customers were 2,611,600 units, down 1.1 percent from a year ago.

For the Jan. - Sep. period, worldwide deliveries to customers were 6,504,700 units, down 18.7 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular