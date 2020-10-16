Volkswagen Group Sept. Total Worldwide Deliveries Up 3.3% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) reported worldwide deliveries to customers of 933,600 units, an increase of 3.3 percent year-on-year. Volkswagen Passenger Cars recorded deliveries to customers of 530,000 units, down 0.7 percent. Audi deliveries rose 18.4 percent to 172,200 units. ŠKODA deliveries were up 2.6 percent to 104,600 units.

For the Jul. - Sep. period, worldwide deliveries to customers were 2,611,600 units, down 1.1 percent from a year ago.

For the Jan. - Sep. period, worldwide deliveries to customers were 6,504,700 units, down 18.7 percent.

