Volkswagen Group gets 7.5 bln euros offer for Automobili Lamborghini - Autocar

May 25 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE has received an offer of 7.5 billion euros ($9.19 billion) for Automobili Lamborghini, Autocar reported on Tuesday.

The non-binding offer sets out terms for the purchase of Automobili Lamborghini by Quantum Group AG, according to the report. (https://bit.ly/3hSmxhW)

($1 = 0.8165 euros)

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

