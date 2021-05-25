Volkswagen Group gets 7.5 bln euros offer for Automobili Lamborghini - Autocar

Contributor
Ankur Banerjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Volkswagen AG has received an offer of 7.5 billion euros for Automobili Lamborghini, Autocar reported on Tuesday.

The non-binding offer sets out terms for the purchase of Automobili Lamborghini by Quantum Group AG, according to the report. (https://bit.ly/3hSmxhW)

