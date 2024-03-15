News & Insights

US Markets

Volkswagen group deliveries down 1.1% in February

Credit: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

March 15, 2024 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_P.DE group deliveries fell by 1.1% in February to 605,500 vehicles, hit by a sharp decrease in China, the German carmaker said on Friday.

Deliveries climbed by 5.6% in western Europe and by 1.6% in North America last month but fell by 16.7% in China, said Volkswagen, adding that overall deliveries were up 6.1% in the first two months of the year at 1.30 million vehicles.

(Writing by Madeline Chambers; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

((Madeline.Chambers@thomsonreuters.com; +4930220133578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.