Volkswagen group deliveries down 1.1% in February

BERLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_P.DE group deliveries fell by 1.1% in February to 605,500 vehicles, hit by a sharp decrease in China, the German carmaker said on Friday.

Deliveries climbed by 5.6% in western Europe and by 1.6% in North America last month but fell by 16.7% in China, said Volkswagen, adding that overall deliveries were up 6.1% in the first two months of the year at 1.30 million vehicles.

(Writing by Madeline Chambers; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

