BEIJING, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Group China's electric vehicle plant in Hefei city will start production "soon," with a maximum annual capacity of 350,000 vehicles, Shanghai Securities Journal cited Chairman Ralf Brandstaetter as saying on Wednesday.

