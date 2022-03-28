Volkswagen Group China says Shanghai operations not yet hit by lockdown

SHANGHAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Group China VOWG_p.DE said on Monday its Shanghai operations were not currently affected by the city's lockdown and that production was still ongoing, after the city imposed drastic curbs to try and stem the spread of COVID-19.

"Our Anting operations are currently not affected by the Shanghai city lockdown. In the current situation we still need to see day by day," a Volkswagen spokesperson said.

Shanghai has divided the city broadly into two to carry out its lockdown, and residents in one part of the city to be tested first. Anting is in the west of Shanghai, where the lockdown is scheduled to start on April 1.

Its operations in the northeastern city of Changchun, which have been halted since March 14 also due to a COVID-19 lockdown, remain suspended, she said.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Edmund Blair)

