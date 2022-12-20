Volkswagen gets new procurement chief in board reshuffle

December 20, 2022 — 05:30 am EST

Written by Jan C Schwartz for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE announced a reorganisation of its board procurement functions on Tuesday with Dirk Grosse-Loheide to assume responsibility for group procurement and take over from Murat Aksel for procurement of its core passenger cars brand.

Aksel will join the management board of VW's MAN Truck & Bus subsidiary from Jan. 1, 2023, taking over from Stefan Gramse, who will move to a group function at Volkswagen, it said in a statement.

