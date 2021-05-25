US Markets
Volkswagen gets 7.5 bln euros offer for Automobili Lamborghini - Autocar

Ankur Banerjee Reuters
Jan Schwartz Reuters
Pamela Barbaglia Reuters
John Revill Reuters
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

May 25 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE has received an offer of 7.5 billion euros ($9.19 billion) for its supercar brand Lamborghini, Autocar reported on Tuesday, but owner Audi said it was not for sale.

The non-binding offer sets out terms for the purchase of Automobili Lamborghini by Switzerland's Quantum Group AG, which has formed a consortium with London-based investment firm Centricus Asset Management, according to the Autocar report. (https://bit.ly/3hSmxhW)

Volkswagen said in December that there was agreement in the group that Lamborghini, which has been repeatedly named as a possible divestment, will remain part of Volkswagen.

Asked to comment on the Autocar report, a spokesman for Volkswagen unit Audi, which manages Lamborghini, said: "This is not the subject of any discussion within the group. No, Lamborghini is not for sale."

Centricus and Quantum Group AG were not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.8165 euros)

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru, Jan Schwartz, Pamela Barbaglia, John Revill and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Emma Thomasson)

