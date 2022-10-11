US Markets
BAC

Volkswagen gets $8.8 bln by selling preferred Porsche shares

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

Volkswagen raked in 9.1 billion euros ($8.8 billion) via the sale of preferred shares in sportscar brand Porsche, less than the maximum because a greenshoe option was only partially exercised, it said on Tuesday.

Adds details on free-float context

BERLIN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE raked in 9.1 billion euros ($8.8 billion) via the sale of preferred shares in sportscar brand Porsche P911_p.DE, less than the maximum because a greenshoe option was only partially exercised, it said on Tuesday.

That puts the free-float of Porsche's preferred shares at 24.2%, the carmaker said. Volkswagen would have received 9.4 billion euros in case of a fully drawn greenshoe option, it said last month.

Stabilization manager Bank of America gave notice to Volkswagen to partially exercise the greenshoe option in the amount of 11,059,061 non-voting preferred shares of Porsche, Volkswagen said.

Total proceeds for Volkswagen, which include the sale of 25% plus one ordinary share of Porsche AG to Porsche SE PSHG_p.DE, therefore stand at 19.2 billion euros.

Volkswagen listed Porsche on the Frankfurt stock exchange last month in what has been Germany's second-largest listing on record. Since the listing, Porsche shares have gained 5.8%, giving it a market valuation of 79.5 billion euros, more than the 74.5 billion for parent Volkswagen.

($1 = 1.0311 euros)

(Writing by Rachel More and Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular