Volkswagen FY21 Vehicle Deliveries Down On Chip Crisis

(RTTNews) - German automaker Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) Wednesday said its vehicle deliveries in fiscal 2021 fell 8.1 percent to just under 4.9 million after a little more than 5.3 million in the previous year.

The sales were hurt by chip crisis and other supply problems.

The downward trend was particularly strong in China, while North America rose.

Volkswagen said deliveries of fully electric or hybrid vehicles rose 73 percent to over 369,000 vehicles. Among them were around 263,000 pure electric vehicles.

Chief Sales Officer Klaus Zellmer said, "Under unusually challenging circumstances, Volkswagen reached a satisfying sales result. However, the huge effects of chips on production were not able to be fully compensated."

In China, Volkswagen's sales reportedly fell 14.8 percent.

Volkswagen Tuesday said it sold 70,625 of its ID electric vehicles in China in 2021, missing its goal of selling 80,000 to 100,000 cars.

In Germany, Volkswagen shares were trading at 188.08 euros, down 0.17 percent.

