Markets

Volkswagen FY21 Profit Surges - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German automaker Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2021 net earnings attributable to shareholders surged to 14.84 billion euros from last year's 8.33 billion euros.

Earnings per share were 29.59 euros, higher than 16.60 euros last year.

Operating result grew to 19.28 billion euros from 9.68 billion euros a year ago. Operating profit before special items almost doubled to 20.0 billion euros.

Sales revenue went up 12 percent to 250.20 billion euros from last year's 222.88 billion euros, driven by better mix and favorable pricing.

Separately, Volkswagen said it delivered on its NEW AUTO Strategy in 2021, laying the basis for future profitable growth and improving the resilience of its business model in a difficult environment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular