Volkswagen FY21 Profit Surges - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German automaker Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2021 net earnings attributable to shareholders surged to 14.84 billion euros from last year's 8.33 billion euros.

Earnings per share were 29.59 euros, higher than 16.60 euros last year.

Operating result grew to 19.28 billion euros from 9.68 billion euros a year ago. Operating profit before special items almost doubled to 20.0 billion euros.

Sales revenue went up 12 percent to 250.20 billion euros from last year's 222.88 billion euros, driven by better mix and favorable pricing.

Separately, Volkswagen said it delivered on its NEW AUTO Strategy in 2021, laying the basis for future profitable growth and improving the resilience of its business model in a difficult environment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.