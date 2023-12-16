Volkswagen (FWB:VOW3) Price Target Increased by 6.64% to 147.45

The average one-year price target for Volkswagen (FWB:VOW3) has been revised to 147.45 / share. This is an increase of 6.64% from the prior estimate of 138.27 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 116.99 to a high of 184.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.80% from the latest reported closing price of 115.38 / share.

Volkswagen Maintains 7.59% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.59%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 333 funds or institutions reporting positions in Volkswagen. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOW3 is 0.38%, a decrease of 4.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.03% to 20,335K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,677K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,645K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOW3 by 6.75% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,615K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,594K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOW3 by 9.58% over the last quarter.

PRFDX - T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund holds 1,170K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260K shares, representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOW3 by 15.69% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,115K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 10.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOW3 by 4.85% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 659K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares, representing an increase of 11.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOW3 by 6.19% over the last quarter.

