Volkswagen (FWB:VOW3) Price Target Decreased by 19.48% to 137.76

The average one-year price target for Volkswagen (FWB:VOW3) has been revised to 137.76 / share. This is an decrease of 19.48% from the prior estimate of 171.08 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 111.24 to a high of 160.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.29% from the latest reported closing price of 123.78 / share.

Volkswagen Maintains 7.08% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.08%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Volkswagen. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 5.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOW3 is 0.41%, a decrease of 5.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.34% to 22,337K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,645K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,629K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOW3 by 0.78% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,545K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,533K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOW3 by 2.75% over the last quarter.

PRFDX - T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund holds 1,330K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,345K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOW3 by 12.21% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,000K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 985K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOW3 by 2.34% over the last quarter.

TEDIX - Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund holds 907K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 868K shares, representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOW3 by 11.55% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.