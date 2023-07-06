Volkswagen (FWB:VOW) Price Target Decreased by 16.83% to 171.36

The average one-year price target for Volkswagen (FWB:VOW) has been revised to 171.36 / share. This is an decrease of 16.83% from the prior estimate of 206.04 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 138.37 to a high of 199.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.56% from the latest reported closing price of 153.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Volkswagen. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOW is 0.12%, a decrease of 1.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.55% to 2,998K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 390K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOW by 6.34% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 225K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing an increase of 32.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOW by 34.41% over the last quarter.

Cacti Asset Management holds 222K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOW by 2.95% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 217K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOW by 0.73% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 160K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOW by 3.65% over the last quarter.

