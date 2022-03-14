US Markets
Volkswagen, Ford deepen electric vehicle cooperation

Christoph Steitz Reuters
FRANKFURT, March 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE on Monday said it has deepened its e-mobility partnership with Ford F.N under which the U.S. carmaker will produce a second electric vehicle for the European market based on its German rival's platform.

"Profitability and speed are now crucial for finally achieving the breakthrough of e-mobility in Europe. We are tackling both together with Ford," Volkswagen management board member Thomas Schmall said.

"Today's agreement will further accelerate the electrification of the two companies."

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Miranda Murray)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

