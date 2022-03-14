Volkswagen, Ford deepen electric vehicle cooperation

FRANKFURT, March 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE on Monday said it has deepened its e-mobility partnership with Ford F.N under which the U.S. carmaker will produce a second electric vehicle for the European market based on its German rival's platform.

"Profitability and speed are now crucial for finally achieving the breakthrough of e-mobility in Europe. We are tackling both together with Ford," Volkswagen management board member Thomas Schmall said.

"Today's agreement will further accelerate the electrification of the two companies."

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Miranda Murray)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.