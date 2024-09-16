Volkswagen Financial Services And Wells Fargo Partner For Vehicle Financing In U.S.

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Volkswagen Financial Services and Wells Fargo (WFC) announced a multi-year co-branded agreement under which Wells Fargo will be the preferred purchase financing provider for the Volkswagen, Audi, and Ducati brands in the U.S. market. The new agreement is intended to begin for Audi and VW dealers and consumers beginning in April 2025, with Ducati to follow. Volkswagen Financial Services will continue to service existing customer contracts.

After the transition, Volkswagen Financial Services will focus on consumer leasing and usage-based products, including mobility solutions, supporting Volkswagen Group's growth strategy in the U.S.

As per the terms of the agreement, Wells Fargo will provide a dedicated purchase experience for more than 600 Volkswagen, 300 Audi, and 130 Ducati dealerships in the U.S.

