Volkswagen-FAW plant in Chengdu halts production, Changchun plant also affected

November 28, 2022 — 04:20 am EST

Written by Victoria Waldersee and Jan Schwartz for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE and FAW's SASACJ.UL plant in Chengdu, China has halted production due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the country and two production lines at its Changchun plant are also on hold, a spokesperson said on Monday.

Other plants are all stable but the situation is volatile, the spokesperson added.

