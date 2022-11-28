Volkswagen-FAW plant in Chengdu halts production amid COVID wave

Adds detail, background

BERLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE and FAW's SASACJ.UL plant in Chengdu, China has halted production due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the country and two production lines at its Changchun plant are also on hold, a VW spokesperson said on Monday.

Other plants are all stable but the situation is volatile, the spokesperson added.

Protests erupted in cities across China over the weekend, including in Chengdu, Shanghai, Beijing and Lanzhou, as frustrations mount over the government's zero-COVID policy.

While low by global standards, China's case numbers have hit record highs for days, with Chengdu residents subjected to mass testing from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27.

BMW's BMWG.DE chief executive Oliver Zipse said on Friday the company's plants in China were running as normal but that offices were closed with staff working from home.

Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether its plants were affected.

