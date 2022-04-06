Volkswagen factories in Shanghai, Changchun remain shut on Weds and Thurs

Volkswagen Group China's factories in Shanghai and Changchun remain shut on Wednesday and Thursday due to the COVID situation, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The company will continue to monitor the situation day by day, the spokesperson added.

Volkswagen's Shanghai plant has been shut since April 1.

