Volkswagen factories in Shanghai, Changchun remain shut on Weds and Thurs

BEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Group China's factories in Shanghai and Changchun remain shut on Wednesday and Thursday due to the COVID situation, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The company will continue to monitor the situation day by day, the spokesperson added.

Volkswagen's Shanghai plant has been shut since April 1.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Beijing newsroom Editing by Mark Potter)

