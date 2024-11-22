Volkswagen faces potential employee walkouts in December, WSJ reports

Starting next month, Volkswagen (VWAGY) faces potential employee walkouts after the latest discussions with union leaders over how to cut costs in a challenging auto industry ended without an agreement, Dominic Chopping and Mauro Orru of The Wall Street Journal reports. Volkswagen spent weeks negotiating with the IG Metall union as it seeks to implement sweeping cost cuts across its domestic business. Negotiations are set to resume December 9 and union boss Daniela Cavallo said obligations for workers to not strike ends on November 30.

