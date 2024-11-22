News & Insights

Stocks

Volkswagen faces potential employee walkouts in December, WSJ reports

November 22, 2024 — 06:21 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Starting next month, Volkswagen (VWAGY) faces potential employee walkouts after the latest discussions with union leaders over how to cut costs in a challenging auto industry ended without an agreement, Dominic Chopping and Mauro Orru of The Wall Street Journal reports. Volkswagen spent weeks negotiating with the IG Metall union as it seeks to implement sweeping cost cuts across its domestic business. Negotiations are set to resume December 9 and union boss Daniela Cavallo said obligations for workers to not strike ends on November 30.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VWAGY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VWAGY
VWAPY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.