Volkswagen extends Mexico production halt as coronavirus bites

Sharay Angulo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/IMELDA MEDINA

German automaker Volkswagen said on Wednesday it would extend until April 30 a suspension of activities at two production plants in central Mexico after the government declared a health emergency because of coronavirus.

Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE is among manufacturers worldwide who are responding to a fall in demand, as well as supply chain challenges following measures taken to rein in the pandemic.

In a statement the company said the halt was extended from April 12 to comply with government orders for a suspension of all non-essential activities.

Volkswagen said it would continue to pay employees during the suspension. Mexico reported 37 deaths, up from 29 a day earlier, and 1,378 infections, up from 1,215, because of the virus.

