News & Insights

Volkswagen expects sales growth to slow in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

March 01, 2024 — 09:18 am EST

Written by Christoph Steitz and Christina Amann for Reuters ->

By Christoph Steitz and Christina Amann

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE on Friday said it expects sales growth to slow in 2024, reflecting a weakening economic outlook, increasing competition and higher costs.

Europe's top carmaker, which owns brands including Audi, VW and Lamborghini, expects sales to grow by up to 5% in 2024, after reporting a 15.5% increase in revenues last year to 322.3 billion euros ($348.5 billion).

Volkswagen's Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz sees a "muted economic outlook and intense competition" in 2024 though the carmaker remains confident for the year as a whole.

Shares in Volkswagen turned negative and fell as much as 7.1% to their lowest level in more than four weeks after the annual results, which included a drop in the operating margin to 7.0% in 2023 from 7.9% the previous year.

Porsche P911_p.DE shares, which are majority-owned by Volkswagen, also reversed gains and dropped 0.3%.

Volkswagen also said it expects an operating margin of 7.0% to 7.5% in 2024 and proposed to increase the dividend for both its common VOWG.DE and preferred shares by 0.30 euros to 9.00 euros and 9.06 euros apiece, respectively.

($1 = 0.9249 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Rachel More and Elaine Hardcastle)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.