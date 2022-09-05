Volkswagen expected to rubber-stamp Porsche IPO plan - source

Contributor
Jan Schwartz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Volkswagen's supervisory board is expected to approve a plan to list sportscar maker Porsche in an initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

HAMBURG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE supervisory board is expected to approve a plan to list sportscar maker Porsche in an initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The board is currently in session and expected to vote in favour of a listing, the person said.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Matt Scuffham and Tom Sims)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters