Volkswagen expected to rubber-stamp Porsche IPO plan - source

HAMBURG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE supervisory board is expected to approve a plan to list sportscar maker Porsche in an initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The board is currently in session and expected to vote in favour of a listing, the person said.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Matt Scuffham and Tom Sims)

