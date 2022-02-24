Volkswagen enters framework deal for Porsche IPO

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and its top shareholder Porsche SE have entered a preliminary agreement to list Porsche AG, paving the way for a deal investors hope will unlock value from the luxury car brand and could be one of the world's largest stock market debuts.

The share capital of Porsche AG would be divided into 50% preferred shares and 50% ordinary shares in the event of an IPO and 25% of the preferred shares would be placed on the capital market in the possible IPO.

According to the framework agreement, Porsche SE would buy 25% plus one share of the ordinary shares in Porsche AG from Volkswagen AG at the placement price of the preferred shares with a premium of 7.5%.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska)

