Volkswagen cost-cutting measures may include administrative staff jobs -Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE could cut jobs as part of planned measures to reduce administrative personnel costs by a fifth by 2026, the Handelsblatt daily reported on Monday, citing an internal company podcast with the head of human resource.

Discussions are currently underway with the works council, Handelsblatt said.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.