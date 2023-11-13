News & Insights

Volkswagen cost-cutting measures may include administrative staff jobs -Handelsblatt

Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

November 13, 2023 — 12:42 am EST

Written by Victoria Waldersee for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE could cut jobs as part of planned measures to reduce administrative personnel costs by a fifth by 2026, the Handelsblatt daily reported on Monday, citing an internal company podcast with the head of human resource.

Discussions are currently underway with the works council, Handelsblatt said.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.

