Volkswagen cost-cutting may include administrative jobs -Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE could cut administrative personnel jobs as part of savings and cost-cutting measures amounting to 10 billion euros ($10.8 billion) by 2026, the Handelsblatt daily reported on Monday, citing an internal company podcast.

Administrative personnel costs are to be reduced by a fifth by 2026, with staff reductions likely part of the measures, Handelsblatt reported, citing the internal podcast with human resources head Gunnar Kilian and brand boss Thomas Schaefer.

Volkswagen employs almost 40,000 administrative staff, including both brand and Group personnel, said Handelsblatt, which added that talks are underway with the works council.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.

Volkswagen's passenger car brand said in June it will implement savings and cost-cutting measures amounting to 10 billion euros by 2026 to hit a return on sales target of 6.5%.

Key measures, originally set to be in place by October, are expected to be defined by year end.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Tom Hogue and Stephen Coates)

