News & Insights

Markets

Volkswagen Considering Closure Of German Plants To Cut Costs

September 02, 2024 — 05:18 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German auto giant Volkswagen Monday warned that it is considering closing two factories in the country, to curb costs.

The Wolfsburg-based manufacturer informed its works council, which represents employees, that it was looking to close "at least one larger vehicle manufacturing plant and one component factory in Germany" to save billions of euros in expenses.

Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume stated in a written statement, "The European automotive industry is facing a very demanding and serious situation. The economic environment has become even more challenging, and new competitors are entering the European market. Additionally, Germany, as a manufacturing hub, is falling further behind in terms of competitiveness."

Volkswagen indicated that its various brands would require a "comprehensive restructuring." The company added that the current situation has escalated to the point where plant closures at vehicle production and component sites can no longer be ruled out.

VW brand CEO Thomas Schafer reinforced this by saying, "The situation is extremely tense and cannot be resolved through simple cost-cutting measures. Therefore, we intend to start discussions with employee representatives as soon as possible to explore options for sustainably restructuring the brand."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.