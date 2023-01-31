US Markets

Volkswagen considering battery cell factory in Ontario - Handelsblatt

January 31, 2023 — 02:57 am EST

Written by Jan C Schwartz and Victoria Waldersee for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE is looking at setting up a battery cell factory in Ontario, Canada, the Handelsblatt business daily reported on Tuesday, adding that the province had offered investments and other incentives to win over the carmaker.

Five entries from January 2023 are listed in a lobby register of the Canadian province for Volkswagen, including one that mentions Chief Executive Oliver Blume by name, the report said, citing the documents.

Volkswagen did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The carmaker confirmed in December it was searching for a site for a battery cell plant in North America, and Blume said at the time that Canada was "one logical option".

The documents seen by Handelsblatt said that Ontario wanted to be "considered in competition with other locations in consideration."

