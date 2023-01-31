US Markets

Volkswagen considering battery cell factory in Canada - Handelsblatt

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

January 31, 2023 — 02:36 am EST

BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE is considering building a battery cell factory in Ontario, Canada, the Handelsblatt business daily reported on Tuesday, adding that the province had offered investments and other incentives to win over the carmaker.

Five entries from January 2023 are listed in a Canadian lobby register for VW, and CEO Oliver Blume is mentioned there by name, the report said, citing the documents.

Volkswagen did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

