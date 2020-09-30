Volkswagen Confirms Outlook For Positive Operating Result For 2020 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) reported that worldwide deliveries in the first eight months were down by 21.5 percent to 5.6 million vehicles. The Group expects incoming orders and deliveries in September to be up year-on-year, and expects that the upward trend will continue for the remainder of the year. Volkswagen confirmed its goal to remain profitable in the sum of all parts of the Group and to report a positive operating result in 2020.

Group CEO Herbert Diess said at the virtual AGM: "The transformation of the Group is not being held back by corona, but accelerated by it."

The Board proposed to the AGM the distribution of a dividend of 4.80 euros per ordinary share and 4.86 euros per preferred share. This amends the proposed dividend previously announced for 2019, which had originally been 6.50 euros per ordinary share and 6.56 euros per preferred share. The company noted that the remaining net retained profits of 855 million euros will be carried forward to next year's accounts.

