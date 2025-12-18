Volkswagen Closes Vehicle Production Plant in Dresden: What's Next?

Volkswagen (VWAGY) has officially halted production at its Dresden plant in Germany due to tariff pressure, weaker EV demand and high operating costs.The company has struggled under competitive pressure in markets such as China, where local brands are producing vehicles at lower costs.

For the first time in its 88-year history, Volkswagen is shutting a vehicle production plant in Germany. The decision will result in 230 job losses. The Dresden plant, commonly referred to as the ‘Transparent Factory’ because of its glass design, began operations in 2001.

The plant most recently produced the ID.3 battery-electric vehicle and, overall, manufactured fewer than 200,000 vehicles. Production of the ID.3 was scheduled to be discontinued in 2028, but the model was granted a reprieve, with EV production set to continue at the company’s Zwickau plant. However, weaker demand, software glitches and quality issues have posed significant challenges for the company as it seeks to remain competitive in the market.

It also faces pressure from China and Europe, where the demand for EVs is declining due to cash flow pressure. The U.S tariffs are also affecting U.S. sales, margins and volumes for the company.

VWAGY plans to use the Dresden plant as a research facility in the future. The facility will be converted into a joint innovation center in collaboration with the Technical University of Dresden. It will be mainly used for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Microelectronics, Chip design, Technological development and other innovations.

The group sales revenues of the company have increased 1% to €239 billion year to date. VWAGY has delivered 6.6 million vehicles to customers year to date. In the third quarter of 2025, deliveries totaled 2.2 million units, representing a 1% increase year over year.

Order book in Western Europe totaled 885,000 vehicles at the end of September 2025, up about 4% from 2024.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

VWAGY stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Mazda Motor (MZDAY) and Suzuki Motor (SZKMY), each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MZDAY’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS has improved 3 cents and 21 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SZKMY’s fiscal 2026 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 3.84%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SZKMY’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS has improved 35 cents and 21 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

