Volkswagen China says will form ventures with Huayou Cobalt, Tsingshan Group

SHANGHAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Group China said on Monday it intends to form joint ventures with Huayou Cobalt 603799.SS and Tsingshan Group to further strengthen its position in the battery supply chain and its competitiveness in China's e-mobility industry.

The three companies signed memorandum of understandings for strategic partnerships, it said in a statement.

