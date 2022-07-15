Volkswagen China CEO: goal to more than double ID EV sales this year looks "promising"

Volkswagen's China chief said it "looks promising" for sales of its ID electric vehicles to more than double this year as the German carmaker ramps up electrification efforts to retain the top position in its biggest market.

VW VOWG.DE is expecting to deliver 15,000 to 20,000 ID cars per month in the upcoming months, Stephan Wollenstein, the company's China CEO told a media briefing on Friday.

He also expected "tremendously high growth" in the second half of the year compared with a year earlier, for both the automaker and the overall industry, which is rebounding from the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns in the first half.

