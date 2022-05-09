Volkswagen CEO sees tight race with Tesla for e-car crown by 2025

US Markets
FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE will face a tough road ahead to reach its self-imposed target of becoming the world's largest seller of electric vehicles by 2025, its chief executive said on Monday, admitting rival Tesla TSLA.O was stronger than expected.

"It will be a tight race," Herbert Diess said at the FT Future of the Car 2022 conference.

