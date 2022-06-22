Volkswagen CEO says optimistic about meeting China target in 2022

Contributor
Andrew Mills Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MATTHIAS RIETSCHEL

Germany's Volkswagen is optimistic that the carmaker can meet its 2022 targets in China despite COVID-19 lockdowns, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

DOHA, June 22 (Reuters) - Germany's Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE is optimistic that the carmaker can meet its 2022 targets in China despite COVID-19 lockdowns, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We're still optimistic that we can meet our 2022 targets in China because we have a recovery plan in place, a huge incentive programme from the government into automotive demand," said Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen AG, told the Qatar Economic Forum.

He also said the company remained on track to list Porsche by the fourth quarter of this year.

(Reporting by Andrew Mills; editing by Jason Neely)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters