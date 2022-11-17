Volkswagen CEO put plans for new Trinity plant under review - source

HAMBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE Chief Executive Oliver Blume is reviewing plans to build a new factory for the Trinity electric vehicle in Wolfsburg, a source told Reuters on Thursday after Manager Magazine reported he wanted to ditch the proposals.

Management was sticking to plans to bring the Trinity vehicle to market with the new SSP software, said the source, adding that the only question was over the factory.

Blume has written to workers making clear that all projects and investments were under review, added the source.

(Reporting by Jan C. Schwartz Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Hans Seidenstuecker and Miranda Murray)

