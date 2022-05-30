US Markets

Volkswagen CEO defends operations in China's Xinjiang, Handelsblatt reports

Contributors
Rachel More Reuters
Nadine Schimroszik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Volkswagen plans to continue operations at its plant in China's Xinjiang region despite reports of human rights violations there, the chief executive said in comments published by the Handelsblatt newspaper on Monday.

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE plans to continue operations at its plant in China's Xinjiang region despite reports of human rights violations there, the chief executive said in comments published by the Handelsblatt newspaper on Monday.

The German carmaker, which has a joint venture with China's biggest automaker SAIC Motor 600104.SS, has since 2013 run a plant in Urumqi, the capital of the western region where Western nations and rights groups say ethnic Uyghurs face torture and detention.

"I believe that the presence of SAIC Volkswagen leads to the situation improving for people," Chief Executive Herbert Diess was quoted as saying.

"We travel there, and like everywhere in the world we ensure our labour standards are implemented, and that cultural and religious differences are respected," Diess told Handelsblatt.

He said any evidence of wrongdoing at the Xinjiang plant would be met with a "massive" response, according to the report.

Germany's Economy Ministry has refused to provide VW with guarantees to cover new investments in China because of the alleged human rights violations, according to a Friday report in Der Spiegel.

China has repeatedly denied any mistreatment of Uyghurs, describing alleged detention camps as voluntary vocational training facilities.

Volkswagen has also faced pressure to address human rights concerns in Brazil, where public prosecutors have launched an investigation into alleged human rights violations linked to a cattle farm in the country.

(Reporting by Rachel More and Nadine Schimroszik, Editing by Miranda Murray and Edmund Blair)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular