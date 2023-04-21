News & Insights

US Markets

Volkswagen Canada battery plant targets 90 GWh capacity, its biggest yet

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

April 21, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Victoria Waldersee for Reuters ->

BERLIN, April 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE is targeting 90 gigawatt-hours of capacity at its planned battery factory in Ontario, Canada, the carmaker said on Friday, its largest planned battery plant to date.

The carmaker is investing up to C$7 billion ($5.17 billion) in the plant, a statement said.

Canada has agreed to provide up to C$13 billion in subsidies and a C$700 million grant to be disbursed over a decade, a government source told Reuters.

"When we talk about our made-in-Canada plan, we're talking about creating good, middle-class jobs now and into the future... that’s what Volkswagen's new electric vehicle battery plant in St. Thomas – the largest manufacturing plant in the country once built – is all about," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in the statement.

The plant will cover most of the battery capacity it needs in North America, which battery chief Thomas Schmall said in March was between 60-100 gigawatt hours.

($1 = 1.3528 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.