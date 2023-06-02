News & Insights

Volkswagen brings VW bus back to North American market after 20 years

June 02, 2023 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE will start selling battery-powered versions of its VW bus in North America from 2024 onwards, the carmaker said on Friday, in what marks the reintroduction of the iconic model after a two-decade hiatus.

The introduction of the fully electric ID. Buzz will also include an extra-long version that can seat up to seven passengers and features a larger 85 kilowatt hour (kWh) battery to increase range.

"With the T4 generation, the VW bus left the USA and Canada 20 years ago. But the microbus – as the VW bus is called between New York and San Francisco – has retained its cult status right up to the present day," Volkswagen said in a statement.

All ID. Buzz vehicles for the North American market will be built at Volkswagen's plant in Hanover, Germany, the company said, adding batteries could be charged from 10%-80% in 25 minutes at available rapid charging stations.

