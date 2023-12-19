Volkswagen brand to take over German govt's share of EV subsidy

BERLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Volkswagen brand said on Tuesday that it will take over the government's share of an environmental bonus for electric vehicles after the state's subsidy programme was ended prematurely following the adoption of a revised 2024 budget.

The carmaker said the arrangement is being made as a gesture of goodwill and applies to private customers in Germany who ordered an eligible vehicle from the all-electric ID. family before Dec 15.

