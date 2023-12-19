News & Insights

Volkswagen brand to take over German govt's share of EV subsidy

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

December 19, 2023 — 03:53 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Volkswagen brand said on Tuesday that it will take over the government's share of an environmental bonus for electric vehicles after the state's subsidy programme was ended prematurely following the adoption of a revised 2024 budget.

The carmaker said the arrangement is being made as a gesture of goodwill and applies to private customers in Germany who ordered an eligible vehicle from the all-electric ID. family before Dec 15.

(Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.