Volkswagen brand plans to yield 4 bln euros in 2024 from cost-cutting drive

BERLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and workers representatives have agreed on the key points of a cost-cutting drive at the VW brand that should yield a positive contribution of 4 billion euros ($4.38 billion) to its results in 2024, the company said on Tuesday.

The brand plans to optimise material and product costs, reduce fixed and production costs, and increase its revenues to achieve its target, it said in a statement.

It will also offer partial retirement for workers born in 1967, or 1968 for those with severe disabilities, to reduce costs particularly in the administrative personnel area, it said.

Volkswagen's is pushing to cut costs at the VW brand by 10 billion euros by 2026, having previously warned that high costs and low productivity were making its passenger cars uncompetitive.

Further measures agreed on Tuesday included saving over 320 million euros through better purchasing performance in its procurement, generating over 250 million euros through optimising its after-sales business, and saving over 200 million euros by improving production times.

It could also offer selective termination agreements across the company if necessary, human resources board member Gunnar Kilian said.

"With the agreement reached, we will create the necessary flexibility from 2024 to successfully secure the company's profitability and thus sustainable employment," he added.

($1 = 0.9130 euros)

