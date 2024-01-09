Volkswagen Brand 2023 Worldwide Deliveries Rises 6.7%; All-electric Vehicle Deliveries Up 21.1%

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - The Volkswagen brand posted deliveries of around 4.87 million vehicles worldwide in 2023, an increase of 6.7 percent from prior year. The figures exceeded the last year's numbers in all regions. Sales of fully electric vehicles were up by 21.1 percent to about 394,000 units in 2023.

Imelda Labbe, Volkswagen Board Member for Sales, Marketing and After Sales, said: "We expect the market environment to remain challenging in 2024. But with our revised and attractive product portfolio, we are in the right position."

Volkswagen expects dynamic growth in demand due to new editions of some of its most important bestsellers. The company is planning to produce a fully electric SUV in the high-volume A-segment from 2026.

