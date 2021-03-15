Volkswagen, BP Sign MoU To Expand Ultra-fast Electric Vehicle Charging Across Europe

(RTTNews) - Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) and BP Plc. (BP) said that they plan to work together on extending and speeding up the deployment of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging facilities at bp retail sites across the UK, Germany and elsewhere in Europe.

The companies said they have signed a memorandum of understanding for their collaboration and intend to finalize agreements in coming months.

BP noted that electrification is at the heart of bp's convenience and mobility strategy and the company aims to grow its network of public EV charging points by 2030 to over 70,000 worldwide.

bp pulse is already the most used EV charging network in the UK1 and plans to have around 250 ultrafast chargers operating at bp retail sites by the end of this year. In Germany, Aral pulse is also already rolling out ultrafast charging points across its retail sites - expecting to have 500 installed by year end.

