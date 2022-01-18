Volkswagen, Bosch to set up JV to equip gigafactories

BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and Bosch have signed a deal to set up a joint venture by the end of this year to equip battery cell factories, Volkswagen said in a statement on Tuesday.

The venture would deliver battery production systems as well as assisting battery cell manufacturers in scaling up and maintaining their production sites, the statement said.

"Europe has a one-time chance to become the global powerhouse for batteries in coming years," Volkswagen board member Thomas Schmall, who is responsible for VW's battery plans, said.

"We are working to build a complete, localised, European supply chain for 'made in Europe' e-mobility."

Manager Magazine first reported Volkswagen and Bosch's plans earlier on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Jan Schwartz, Ilona Wissenbach, editing by Emma Thomasson)

